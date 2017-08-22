INEC Has Been Dragged To Court Over 1000 Times — Yakubu

National chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC),Professor Yakubu announced Tuesday that since the conduct of the 2015 general election, the Commission had been dragged to court over 1000 times.

Professor Yakubu disclosed this when the Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) led by its President, Barrister Emeka Obegolu, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He told the delegation the series of litigations “is always at a cost to the Commission and the country”.

The INEC Chairman noted that “It would be ultimately cheaper for everybody if we have a seamless process and that process can be achieved not just by the legislation enabling us to conduct elections and legal processes but also the intervention of Institutes such as the ICMC”.

He then urged the Institute of to identify strategies that would reduce violence and litigations in the Nigeria’s electoral process.

Professor Yakubu noted that there was a lot the Commission and the ICMC could achieve in ensuring that elections were free, fair and devoid of rancor.

He said “If we can mediate and if all of us can be on the same page, we can conduct our elections seamlessly, less litigation, less the amount of money spent in prosecuting those processes of litigation and our elections would always be conclusive”.

While underscoring the important role of Alternative Dispute Resolution in the electoral process, the INEC Chairman regretted that the Nigerian political space was conflict prone; adding that “where ever the Commission had difficulty, it was simply because of violence”.