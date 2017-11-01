About Us
INEC Releases Timetable For Ekiti Guber Poll
November 01
15:38
2017
Notice of election – 4th April, 2018
Commencement of campaign by Political Parties in public – 15th April, 2018
Collection of Forms for the election by Political Parties at INEC Headquarters – 16th April, 2018
*Conduct of Party Primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries – 15th April, 2018 – 14th May, 2018*
Last day for submission of Forms CF001 and CF002 at the INEC Headquarters – 15th May, 2018
Publications of Personal Particulars of candidates (CF001) and list of candidates – 22nd May, 2018
Last day for withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by Political Parties – 30th May, 2018
Last day for the submission of Nomination forms by Political Parties – 13th June, 2018
Publication of official Register of Voters for the election – 14th June, 2018
Publication of final list of nominated candidates – 14th June, 2018
Publication of Notice of Poll – 30th June, 2018
Submission of names of Party Agents for the Election to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) – 30th June, 2018
Last day for campaigns – 12th July, 2018
Date of election – 14th July, 2018
