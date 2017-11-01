INEC Releases Timetable For Ekiti Guber Poll

INEC Releases Timetable For Ekiti Guber Poll
November 01 15:38 2017 Print This Article
  1. Notice of election – 4th April, 2018
  2. Commencement of campaign by Political Parties in public – 15th April, 2018
  3. Collection of Forms for the election by Political Parties at INEC Headquarters – 16th April, 2018
  4. *Conduct of Party Primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries – 15th April, 2018 – 14th May, 2018*
  5. Last day for submission of Forms CF001 and CF002 at the INEC Headquarters – 15th May, 2018
  6. Publications of Personal Particulars of candidates (CF001) and list of candidates – 22nd May, 2018
  7. Last day for withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by Political Parties – 30th May, 2018
  8. Last day for the submission of Nomination forms by Political Parties – 13th June, 2018
  9. Publication of official Register of Voters for the election – 14th June, 2018
  10. Publication of final list of nominated candidates – 14th June, 2018
  11. Publication of Notice of Poll – 30th June, 2018
  12. Submission of names of Party Agents for the Election to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) – 30th June, 2018
  13. Last day for campaigns – 12th July, 2018
  14. Date of election – 14th July, 2018

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.