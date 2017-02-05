Information Minister Denies Statement On President Buhari’s Return

February 05 17:01 2017

The minister of Information and Culture Mr. Lai Mohammed has denied saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return may be hampered due to faulty presidential plane.

Mr. Mohammed ?who said he has not spoken to anyone on Mr. Buhari’s planned return  described the report as “another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded”.

?Information from unconfirmed sources had quoted Mr. Mohammed as saying that President Buhari’s Sunday planned return would be delayed due to faulty aircraft. 

The president according to a letter he transmitted to the National Assembly, two week ago is expected to return to work on Monday after a medical holiday, in the United Kingdom.

 

