Insecticidal Nets: Edo Records 88% Distribution Rate As Obaseki Lauds Team

The Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Monday commended the team that coordinated the distribution of insecticidal nets across the state with a first time record of 88 percent distribution rate.

According to Obaseki: “The exercise and the distribution figures are significant as we were able to reach over two million people. I am excited that the program was a huge success despite the short time that was given to the team to reach every nook and cranny of the state.”

Chairman of the distribution team and Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu expressed the team’s appreciation for the opportunity given to them by the governor to serve.

He said the team set out to achieve the 100 percent distribution target given to them by the governor and commended international bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) that assisted with statistical data of international standard.

A representative of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), a major partner in the Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets Replacement Campaign, Mr. Godson Kingsley, said a total of 12,233 personnel were trained for the exercise, and 2,110,150 nets were distributed as against the proposed 2,647,108, to residents in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He commended the political will of the state governor and the participation of high level officials of the state government in the exercise.