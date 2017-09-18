Internet Penetration In Nigeria Declines To 91 Million – NCC

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the internet penetration in the country, the indices for measuring usage of the broadband in the country, has decreased to 91 million as at July.

The NCC which is the country’s telecommunications industry regulator gave the figure in its monthly internet subscribers’ data published on its website, on Monday, saying internet users have declined by 178,814 in July.

According to the report, the internet usage depreciated from 91,629,066 in June to 91,450,252 in July.

The document added that the figure affected internet users mostly on Global System Mobile (GSM), saying the figures on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks remains the same.

It said that, of the 91, 450,252 internet users in July, 91,419,943 were on GSM networks, while 30,309 users were on CDMA networks.

It noted that GSM service providers lost 178,814 internet customers in July, while CDMA operators retained their 30,309 subscribers.

It added that MTN had 31,863,373 subscribers browsing the internet in the month under review, recording an increase of 172,303 subscribers, as against 31,691,070 in June.

According to NCC, Globacom has 26,912,061 customers surfing the net in July, a decrease of 271,941 users from the 27,184,002 that surfed the internet on the network in June.

It said that Airtel had 20,549,596 internet users in July, showing an increase of 414,179 customers from 20,174,089 recorded in June.

The NCC noted that 9mobile had 12,056,241 customers who browsed the internet in July – a decrease of 493,355 users from the 12,549,596 it recorded in June.

It said that CDMA operators, Multi-Links and Visafone had a total of 30, 309 internet users in July, maintaining the June record.

The commission also said that Visafone had 30,305 customers surfing the internet in July, while Multi-Links had only four internet users.