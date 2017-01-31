Inuwa Bwala Still In Detention Despite Court Order To Release Him

A High Court in Maiduguri has ordered the release of Mr Inuwa Bwala from detention. Bwala was arrested along with his driver by the police in Abuja.They were taken to SARS office from where the publisher of National Trai newspaper l was moved along with his driver to Maiduguri.

Bwala who is also the Spokesman of factional chairman of PDP and former Governor of Borno State,Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has remained in detention.

His lawyers and associates got reprieve for him at the High Court of Justice Borno state where Justice Hadiza Ali Jos ruled that Bwala and Mohammed Audu should be released .

The ruling obtained Monday January 30th said “It is hereby ordered that the applicants be released from custody pending the hearing of the originating summon.”

However many observers Monday night expressed fears that a top official in the state may have stepped in to frustrate Bwala’s release.The development was described as worrisome.

Bwala was a former Commissioner of Information to Governor Kashim Shettima before he resigned.

Reports said he was arrested over investigations into alleged attempt on the life of incumbent deputy governor.The clash involving some thugs for which Bwala was recently arrested occurred a day before the 2015 Presidential election in Nigeria.

“The refusal to release him after the court order confirms to us that Bwala’s arrest was politically motivated.We are also sad that his driver was also arrested and has been detained as well.This is quite unfortunate,” said one of those monitoring Bwala’s case in Maiduguri, Monday night.

[News Diary]