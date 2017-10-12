Invest In Your People For Economic Growth, World Bank President Tells World Leaders

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim Thursday advised leaders of countries around the world to engage in long-term investments in their people to grow their economies and create the political space for upcoming leaders.

President Kim gave the advise in his opening remarks at the 2017 World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings.

He told the gathering “Here’s what we’re seeing now: after several years of disappointing growth, the global economy has begun to accelerate. Trade is picking up, but investment remains weak. We’re concerned that risks such as a rise in protectionism, policy uncertainty, or possible financial market turbulence could derail this fragile recovery.

“Overall, we’re seeing growth rise in most developing and advanced economies – which is why countries need to make critical investments now. This is the time to implement the reforms that are going to insulate against potential downturns in the future.

“Countries need to build resilience against the overlapping challenges we face today, including the effects of climate change, natural disasters, conflict, forced displacement, famine, and disease.

“To help countries address these challenges, we’re working to maximize finance for development. We’re pursuing private sector solutions whenever they can help achieve development goals, and reserving scarce public finance for where it is most needed – particularly investments in human capital”.

Jim while hammering on the need to invest more in the people disclosed that he had introduced “an accelerated effort called the Human Capital Project that we’re undertaking at the World Bank Group to help countries invest more – and more effectively – in their people.

“We’re hoping that this project can show heads of state and finance ministers how long-term investments in their people can help grow economies – and create the political space for leaders to make these critical investments.

“Over the next year, leading up to the 2018 Annual Meetings in Indonesia, we will be working with a wide range of experts in economics, global health, and education to develop the Human Capital Project. We think this effort has the potential to be a game-changer, in the same way our Doing Business report was when it launched 15 years ago.

“This is the latest effort by the World Bank Group to meet rising aspirations all over the world, truly create equality of opportunity, and build new foundations in the project of human solidarity”.