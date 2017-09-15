IPOB: We Must Not Repeat The Mistake Of Boko Haram – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has advised the Federal Government tackle the lingering crisis with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with caution to aviod a repeat of the Boko Haram crisis.

Masari who was at the Presidential Villa to observe the Ju’maat prayer, called for the support of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as security agencies in handling the IPOB issue.

“When the problem of Boko Haram in this country started, we all looked the other way and it nearly consumed the nation. So under this circumstances any agitation that is likely to lead the nation to the kind of problem we had, I think all Nigerians should support the government and put a stop to it,” Masari told State House correspondents after the prayers.

“On the general note on what is going on in the country, I think there is need for Nigerians to be very responsible in terms of dealing with issues of this kind,” he stated further.

The governor said Katsina state will continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the Federal Government to forestall seccessionist threats.

He said the clash the clash between the mulitry and IPOB meembers could be directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

“As regards the tension in the country, we in Katsina state have put in necessary measures to ensure that the people living in the state irrespective of where they come from, their safety, their lives and their properties,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the repeated clashes between Nigerian soldiers and IPOB agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu, forced Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to declare a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.