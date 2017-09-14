IPOB/Military Clash: Ikpeazu Assures Of Withdrawal Of Troops On Friday, To Meet Buhari

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the people of the state of the withdrawal of troops from major streets and lications in the state, on Friday.

Ikpeazu who also disclosed his upcoming meeting President Muhammadu Buhari said he plans to expore ways in which the military high command would relax modalities for carrying out ‘Operation Python Dance II’.

A statement issued by him on Thursday however warned members of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of rumour mongering and street protests as a means of dousing tense atmosphere prevailing in the state.

“After several interventions, I want to inform you that by tomorrow morning, there will be withdrawal of solders from the streets at Aba and Umuahia, apart from the pre-existing military checkpoints at various locations in the state,” he said in the statement.

“With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all,” the governor said.

On the way forward, he added that “I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohamaudu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing the Operation Python dance 11 in the state for now.”

While admonishing residents to be law abiding, Ikpeazu added that the state government will no longer tolerate that, and all other acts that are capable of causing insecurity in the state.