Ivorian Herve Guy Diagnosed With Heart Issue, Leaves Saudi Club To Get Treatment

Saudi side Al-Qadisiyah FC have allowed their Ivorian player Hervé Guy to leave the club for treatment after doctors advised them against using the midfielder due to a medical issue with his heart.

“Doctors warned us not to use Herve in matches after medical examinations showed he has a myocardium problem,” Al-Qadisiyah director Ghazi Aseri told local media.

“We allowed him to travel out of the country for more examinations,” Aseri added.

33-year-old Guy joined Al-Qadisiyah earlier this year after four years with Moroccan side Ittihad Tanger.

He was a member of Ivory Coast’s Under 20 World Cup squad in 2003, and began his club career with Bastia in France followed by a move to Ivorian side Stella Club d’Adjamé.

Al-Qadisiyah say they will reinforce their squad but insist they will continue to support Herve Guy in the meantime.

“We will add another player to our squad as Herve will need time to recover.

“We will not fire him from the squad, and we will support him and wish him a quick recovery,” Ghazi Aseri said.

[BBC]