Ivory Coast President Fires Security Chiefs After Mutiny

President Alassane Ouattara has fired the top commanders of the army, police and gendarmerie, following a military mutiny in Ivory Coast.

“Army Chief of staff, General Bakayoko, Head of Police, General Bredou Mbia, and gendarmerie Commander-in-Chief, General Gervais Kouakou, have been dismissed,” the Presidency’s Secretary General, Gbon Coulibaly, said.

Coulibaly did not specify who would replace the three Generals.

The announcement came after the resignation of Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan and his entire cabinet to make way for a new government following the December 18 elections.

A new cabinet is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The handover had been delayed for two days because of a mutiny by soldiers over pay.

The mutiny appeared to calm down after the government pledged to pay soldiers arrears.