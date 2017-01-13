JNI Lambasts Southern Kaduna Religious, Political Leaders Over Crisis

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has expressed worry over what it termed as the pettiness of some political and religious leaders over the southern Kaduna crisis.

A statement by the group, signed by its General Secretary, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, observed that hate speeches and fabrications by some selfish leaders in the area had exacerbated the crisis.

It described as unfortunate, the deliberate attempt to manipulate reports coming out of the area with the aim of whipping up sentiments and escalating the crisis.

Akiyu said: “More worrisome was the ineptitude and pettiness from some religious leaders, and individuals with sinister motives and political undertones alongside intent to foment trouble, and imbalance reportage.

“While at some quarters, unguarded utterances full of exaggerations, beating the drums of war were the order of the day.”

The JNI added that those engaged in the false propaganda were doing so to plant the seed of discord and acrimony through hate speech and unguarded statements.

He said: “Thank God, security agencies considered the alleged given figures as mere exaggerations.

“Additionally, a formidable Christian group rejected the call of dressing in mourning attire of black clothes.

“However, JNI is really worried with these aforementioned and ugly developments of accusations and counter accusations from religious leaders, which could lead to an un-ending conflict.

“Nonetheless, as always we reiterate that human life is sacred and should be treated so.

“It should be however noted that the 2011 post-election violence is still fresh in our memories, particularly the documented gruesome murder of Muslims by the Southern Kaduna Christians.

“The then Federal Government had to set up a powerful Committee in order to investigate the immediate and remote causes that led to the saga and further advise the government.

“Likewise the Kaduna State Government constituted a reconciliatory Committee.

“It doesn’t matter the length of time, one day, perpetrators would be brought to justice, sooner or later.

“This is so opined because an adage says; “If the witch forgets, the mother of the bewitched son forgets not.”

It said that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the President-General of JNI, has however, called for calm and restraint.

He urged all those involved to eschew bitterness and discard all forms of hate speeches.

The statement said: “He affirmed the efforts of the JNI leadership striving towards achieving a sustainable peaceful co-existence.

“He equally urges security agencies to always take proactive measures in order to nip in the bud future occurrences of sectarian violence in troubled areas.

“As he also calls for responsible and responsive leadership in addressing issues as they unfold so as to find lasting peace in our country.

“The Sultan also maintains that Nigerians should learn to be patient with one another, live together in peace, harmony and mutual respect in order to move the country forward.

“He equally applauded the Muslim Ummah for not taking the laws into their hands, in the name of reprisal attacks and urged that the tempo be sustained.

“He implores government to step up its efforts in discharging her primary constitutional role of providing security and be just in dealing with the citizenry without fear or favour.”

The statement urged all to fear Allah, “as we shall all account for our respective actions and inactions before our creator.

It stated: “Lastly, Muslims are called upon to intensify prayers for the restoration of peace and security in Southern Kaduna in particular and Nigeria at large, bearing in mind that without Nigeria there will be no Nigerians.”