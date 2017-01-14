Jonathan Congratulates Nwodo As New President-General Of Ohaneze

Jonathan Congratulates Nwodo As New President-General Of Ohaneze
January 14 01:39 2017 Print This Article

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Chief John Nwodo Jnr over his emergence as the new President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, describing his election as a popular choice.

The ex-President who made this known in a goodwill message urged Nwodo to use his new position to not only work for the good of Ndigbo but also seek to promote national development.

In a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s Media adviser, Jonathan said: “I wish to convey my best wishes and congratulate you on your election victory as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Your victory is well deserved and I am convinced that Ndigbo and the entire nation will be better for it. “Given your record of accomplishments and outstanding service to our dear country in the various public offices you had held, I have no doubt that you will succeed in this assignment and justify the huge confidence reposed in you by a people whose love you always profess. “I believe that in leading Ohaneze Ndigbo, you will deploy your integrity, exceptional eloquence and abiding goodwill across the nation to not only promote cohesion and national development, but also provide Ndigbo with a strong voice that will command national and international acclaim.

May God lead you to accomplish your mandate.”

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Gunmen Attack Security Formations In Gashua, Yobe State

BBOG Members Stage ‘Silent’ Protest In Aso Villa

BBOG Members Stage ‘Silent’ Protest In Aso Villa

Nigerian Troops Recapture Baga As Boko Haram Suffers Heavy Casualty

Nigerian Troops Recapture Baga As Boko Haram Suffers Heavy Casualty