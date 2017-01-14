Jonathan Congratulates Nwodo As New President-General Of Ohaneze

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Chief John Nwodo Jnr over his emergence as the new President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, describing his election as a popular choice.

The ex-President who made this known in a goodwill message urged Nwodo to use his new position to not only work for the good of Ndigbo but also seek to promote national development.

In a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s Media adviser, Jonathan said: “I wish to convey my best wishes and congratulate you on your election victory as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Your victory is well deserved and I am convinced that Ndigbo and the entire nation will be better for it. “Given your record of accomplishments and outstanding service to our dear country in the various public offices you had held, I have no doubt that you will succeed in this assignment and justify the huge confidence reposed in you by a people whose love you always profess. “I believe that in leading Ohaneze Ndigbo, you will deploy your integrity, exceptional eloquence and abiding goodwill across the nation to not only promote cohesion and national development, but also provide Ndigbo with a strong voice that will command national and international acclaim.

“

May God lead you to accomplish your mandate.”