Jonathan Desociates Self From Comment On Biafra

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has desociated himself from an allegded statement attributed to him on the postion of the Niger Delta on Biafra.

A statement by Ikechukwu Eze, On Friday night, said the former president has nothing to do with the statement and urged Nigerians to discontenace it.

“We have just been informed of the text of a speech fabricated in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan in which he was alleged to have addressed the issue of the place of the Niger Delta in the agitation for Biafra. This is pure fiction which serves no purpose, other than probably massage the ego of the faceless writer,” Eze said.

He maintained that “the false report, which is now spreading in the social media began this way: “Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebere Jonathan yesterday delivered a lecture at Texas, United States…”.

The Jonathan’s spokesman said “For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Jonathan has neither been to Texas since he left office in 2015, nor sent anybody to represent him at any programme in the U.S. state. Our advice to those who engage in this kind of untoward behaviour is to repent and apply their creative energy to productive ends, in line with the efforts to build the nation we all will be proud of”.