Jonathan Leads NDI Observation Mission To Liberia’s Presidential Run-Off

…Attends African Presidential Leaders Summit in South Africa

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will this weekend leave for

South Africa where he is scheduled as a key speaker at the inaugural

African Presidential Leaders Centre Roundtable holding in

Johannesburg. The Ex-President will be joined by other former

Presidents and eminent African statesmen to explore how the

continent’s economic growth could be enhanced through functional

education.

The theme of the conference is “Addressing Africa’s Educational

Challenges in the 21st Century”. Speaking ahead of the meeting

ex-President Jonathan, who is also the Chairman of Goodluck Jonathan

Foundation, said he is excited by the theme of the meeting, stressing

that education is key to unlocking Africa’s rich potentials and

solving the nation’s economic, social and security challenges.

A statement issued by the ex-President’s media adviser Mr. Ikechukwu

Eze, said that at the end of the programme , the former President is

billed to proceed to Liberia where he would be leading the National

Democratic Institute’s International Election Observation Mission to

the Liberian Presidential run off polls holding on 7th November, 2017.

Ex-President Jonathan who was initially invited as co-lead of the NDI

team for the October 10 Liberian elections could not honour the

invitation because of his earlier commitment to attend the 15th Rhodes

Forum in Greece, where he presented a paper on ‘Multipolarity and

Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments’. He had however promised

to honour NDI’s second invitation to lead the Mission to the runoff

polls, after none of the presidential candidates failed to win 50

percent of votes cast during the first ballot.

The National Democratic Institute is a United States based

organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions

worldwide, through citizen participation, openness and accountability

in government. NDI works with local partners in more than 70 countries

to encourage community dialogues, observe elections, increase citizen

participation, and improve the responsiveness of government.