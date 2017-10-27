Jonathan Leads NDI Observation Mission To Liberia’s Presidential Run-Off

October 27 18:58 2017 Print This Article
…Attends African Presidential Leaders Summit in South Africa
Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will this weekend leave for
South Africa where he is scheduled as a key speaker at the inaugural
African Presidential Leaders Centre Roundtable holding in
Johannesburg. The Ex-President will be joined by other former
Presidents and eminent African statesmen to explore how the
continent’s economic growth could be enhanced through functional
education.
The theme of the conference is “Addressing Africa’s Educational
Challenges in the 21st Century”. Speaking ahead of the meeting
ex-President Jonathan, who is also the Chairman of Goodluck Jonathan
Foundation, said he is excited by the theme of the meeting, stressing
that education is key to unlocking Africa’s rich potentials and
solving the nation’s economic, social and security challenges.
A statement issued by the ex-President’s media adviser Mr. Ikechukwu
Eze, said that at the end of the programme , the former President is
billed to proceed to Liberia where he would be leading the National
Democratic Institute’s International Election Observation Mission to
the Liberian Presidential run off polls holding on 7th November, 2017.
Ex-President Jonathan who was initially invited as co-lead of the NDI
team for the October 10 Liberian elections could not honour the
invitation because of his earlier commitment to attend the 15th Rhodes
Forum in Greece, where he presented a paper on ‘Multipolarity and
Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments’. He had however promised
to honour NDI’s second invitation to lead the Mission to the runoff
polls, after none of the presidential candidates failed to win 50
percent of votes cast during the first ballot.
The National Democratic Institute is a United States based
organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions
worldwide, through citizen participation, openness and accountability
in government. NDI works with local partners in more than 70 countries
to encourage community dialogues, observe elections, increase citizen
participation, and improve the responsiveness of government.
