Jonathan Mourns Abdulkadir Kure

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of Abdulkadir Kure who died yesterday, describing the late former Governor as a committed and principled democrat.

Jonathan made this known in a message of condolence to the deceased’s immediate family and the Government of Niger State. In a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s media adviser, Jonathan also described Kure as a dedicated Muslim.

Below are excerpts from the message:

“I am deeply saddened by the passage to eternal glory, of the former Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure, who died yesterday at the age of 60. “Kure distinguished himself in public service before joining politics where his candor and selflessness set him apart. “He was in deed a committed and highly principled democrat and an exemplary devotee who was true to his belief, both in worship and appeal. “He will be missed by the Government and good people of Niger State, his political associates and the rest of the country.

May the Almighty grant him al Jannah Firdaus.”