Jonathan Tasks Nigerians On Setting New Standards For Democracy
October 26
17:44
2017
Nigeria has to grow the credibility of its democracy to a stage where
we no longer have to wait for court judgments to conclude our
elections, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has stated.
Jonathan made the point at the 6th edition of African Ambassadors
Interactive Forum (AAIF) and Dinner, organized by African Third Sector
Resource (ATSR) in Abuja, where he was presented with the ‘African
Leadership & Achievement Award’. The theme of the conference was
“Deepening Democracy and ensuring human security”.
He stressed that by conceding defeat before the 2015 election result
was declared, he wanted to set a new standard for the nation’s
democracy and prove a point that election related litigations should
no longer define Nigeria’s democracy.
He said: “I always say that I reformed the democratic process as
President in order to consolidate democracy in Nigeria and the
sub-region. I conceded defeat without a fight because I wanted to set
a standard for our democracy, going forward. My aim then was to change
the narrative and prove that election related litigations should no
longer define Nigeria’s democracy. People must not always go to court
and obtain judgments before elections in Nigeria are declared
complete.
“We don’t get to hear about such court cases in mature democracies. I
wanted us to get to that point in our democratic experience. I thought
that it won’t be out of place if we got to that stage where those who
lost elections will be able to congratulate those who won.
Opening up further on the real reason for the decision he took, the
ex-President said that his commitment to the protection of lives and
investments of Nigeria people, their assets and the economy made him
concede defeat and avert looming crises.
The former President, who was represented at the occasion by the
former Minister of National Planning, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman,
recalled that already some agencies in the United States had predicted
disintegration following the growing tensions on the land at the time,
stressing that Nigeria and indeed African continent could have been
doomed if the Nigeria was allowed to slide into anarchy.
He said: Above all, what that decision did for me and the nation was
to avert a looming crisis. Given the tension in the land at that time,
I was deeply contemplative of what would have happened if we had let
our nation, the biggest black nation on earth, slide into anarchy,
because of contestations for power. What then would have happened to
our citizens, Nigeria’s economy and the investments driving its
growth? I was convinced that the implication for peace and the economy
of the sub-region and the rest of the continent, couldn’t have spelled
anything else but doom.
“Recall that after the 2011 Presidential election which most observers
adjudged transparent, with my victory generally seen to have been well
deserved, crisis and conflicts still surfaced that claimed the lives
of many of our compatriots, and properties worth billions of naira
destroyed. I am always saddened each time I remember that among those
who died needlessly then were 10 youths undergoing the compulsory
one-year national service, who unfortunately got killed in a State
where I secured only 16 percent of votes. Before the 2015 elections,
there was palpable tension in the land, to the extent that some
international agencies, especially in the United States, were
predicting the disintegration of the country in the election year.
Jonathan said further: “As the President, I always had at the back of
my mind that it was my responsibility to protect the assets of
Nigerians and non-Nigerians operating in our economy. These were
committed investors who had trusted our Government with their
investments, to be able to provide jobs and improve the lives of our
people.
“The steps I took while in office and during and after the 2015
elections were meant to secure our country, consolidate our democracy
and protect those investments. I thank God that I was able to do what
I did despite the irresistible force of power, and the usual worries
about the uncertain fate that might befall a leader upon leaving
office, especially in Africa.”
Earlier, the Executive Director of ATSR, Barr Chijioke James said the
organization has facilitated the forum to celebrate the fact Nigeria
was able the get the narrative right in her 2015 elections.
“It is a very positive narrative because of recent the narrative has
been negative. Nigeria has got it right. We conducted an election that
was acceptable. An election that did not allow blood to spill. And
that call for recognition” he added.
