Jonathan Tasks Nigerians On Setting New Standards For Democracy

Nigeria has to grow the credibility of its democracy to a stage where

we no longer have to wait for court judgments to conclude our

elections, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has stated.

Jonathan made the point at the 6th edition of African Ambassadors

Interactive Forum (AAIF) and Dinner, organized by African Third Sector

Resource (ATSR) in Abuja, where he was presented with the ‘African

Leadership & Achievement Award’. The theme of the conference was

“Deepening Democracy and ensuring human security”.

He stressed that by conceding defeat before the 2015 election result

was declared, he wanted to set a new standard for the nation’s

democracy and prove a point that election related litigations should

no longer define Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “I always say that I reformed the democratic process as

President in order to consolidate democracy in Nigeria and the

sub-region. I conceded defeat without a fight because I wanted to set

a standard for our democracy, going forward. My aim then was to change

the narrative and prove that election related litigations should no

longer define Nigeria’s democracy. People must not always go to court

and obtain judgments before elections in Nigeria are declared

complete.

“We don’t get to hear about such court cases in mature democracies. I

wanted us to get to that point in our democratic experience. I thought

that it won’t be out of place if we got to that stage where those who

lost elections will be able to congratulate those who won.

Opening up further on the real reason for the decision he took, the

ex-President said that his commitment to the protection of lives and

investments of Nigeria people, their assets and the economy made him

concede defeat and avert looming crises.

The former President, who was represented at the occasion by the

former Minister of National Planning, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman,

recalled that already some agencies in the United States had predicted

disintegration following the growing tensions on the land at the time,

stressing that Nigeria and indeed African continent could have been

doomed if the Nigeria was allowed to slide into anarchy.

He said: Above all, what that decision did for me and the nation was

to avert a looming crisis. Given the tension in the land at that time,

I was deeply contemplative of what would have happened if we had let

our nation, the biggest black nation on earth, slide into anarchy,

because of contestations for power. What then would have happened to

our citizens, Nigeria’s economy and the investments driving its

growth? I was convinced that the implication for peace and the economy

of the sub-region and the rest of the continent, couldn’t have spelled

anything else but doom.

“Recall that after the 2011 Presidential election which most observers

adjudged transparent, with my victory generally seen to have been well

deserved, crisis and conflicts still surfaced that claimed the lives

of many of our compatriots, and properties worth billions of naira

destroyed. I am always saddened each time I remember that among those

who died needlessly then were 10 youths undergoing the compulsory

one-year national service, who unfortunately got killed in a State

where I secured only 16 percent of votes. Before the 2015 elections,

there was palpable tension in the land, to the extent that some

international agencies, especially in the United States, were

predicting the disintegration of the country in the election year.

Jonathan said further: “As the President, I always had at the back of

my mind that it was my responsibility to protect the assets of

Nigerians and non-Nigerians operating in our economy. These were

committed investors who had trusted our Government with their

investments, to be able to provide jobs and improve the lives of our

people.

“The steps I took while in office and during and after the 2015

elections were meant to secure our country, consolidate our democracy

and protect those investments. I thank God that I was able to do what

I did despite the irresistible force of power, and the usual worries

about the uncertain fate that might befall a leader upon leaving

office, especially in Africa.”

Earlier, the Executive Director of ATSR, Barr Chijioke James said the

organization has facilitated the forum to celebrate the fact Nigeria

was able the get the narrative right in her 2015 elections.

“It is a very positive narrative because of recent the narrative has

been negative. Nigeria has got it right. We conducted an election that

was acceptable. An election that did not allow blood to spill. And

that call for recognition” he added.