Jonathan Visits Obasanjo In Ibogun

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the hometown of ex–President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting at Obasanjo’s Ibogun residence in Ogun State, lasted about an hour.

Jonathan was reportedly accompanied by some former aides.

He was said to have told Obasanjo that he and former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, initially planned the visit during the yuletide, but they could not make it.

The former leaders, it was gathered, discussed few issues and shared jokes.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has congratulated President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

In an open letter posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Jonathan said he looks forward to a Trump presidency impact in Africa.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my hope and desire that your administration will work with Africa to help her people realize their achievable great future and harness the God given potential domiciled in the land and people of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town,” Jonathan noted.