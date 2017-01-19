Jonathan’s Aide Said Ex-President Was Not Invited For Trump’s Inauguration

Contrary to speculations that former President Goodluck Jonathan will be attending tomorrow’s inauguration of new United States President Donald Trump, Frontiers News has reliably gathered that Jonathan is not scheduled to attend the event. The former President’s media adviser Mr Ikechukwu Eze who confirmed

this to our reporter dismissed the claim by some section of the online media that former President Jonathan was getting ready to attend Trump inauguration, stressing that there was no such plan.

He said further: “It may interest you to know that the office of the former president did not receive any invitation to Trump’s inauguration, and we are wondering why that should now be a matter for debate online.”

According to Mr Eze “It’s news to us that former President Jonathan was invited for Trump’s ?inauguration by the US government. I spoke with the former president today and he is in Nigeria and has no intention of travelling to the US or any other country for that matter”.

Eze said “all that you hear or read in the social media is not correct. The former president ?was not invited by anybody for the ceremony”.

Social media have been awash with the report of the alleged invitation of the former president for the inauguration of Trump ?with some questioning the rationale behind Mr. Jonathan’s invitation instead of the sitting President Muhammadu Buhari.