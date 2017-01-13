José Mourinho, His Chelsea Coaches Received £8.3m In Severance Pay

José Mourinho and his coaching staff received a severance package worth £8.3m when they were dismissed by Chelsea in December 2015. The manager is now at Manchester United, where he is enjoying an eye-catching nine-game winning runleading up to the Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

His second spell at Chelsea ended badly, however, after a disastrous defence of the title that he had won the previous season. He and his assistants, Rui Faria and Silvino Louro, were sacked after a dismal run of form which left the club one point above the relegation zone. It has emerged, though, in a document available at Companies House, that they were handsomely paid off.

Chelsea’s filing refers to “termination payments and compensation totalling £8.3m in relation to the changes in the first-team management during the year”. Mourinho had signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge in August 2015 that was worth £13m a year.

The figures also show that Chelsea paid £67m to their kit manufacturer, Adidas, to end the deal that they had with them six years early. They have agreed a new contract with Nike, which will begin next season and is worth £60m a year for the next 15 years. The agreement with adidas was worth £30m a year.

[Guardian UK]

