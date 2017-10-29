Joshua Stops Takam In 10th Round To Retain Heavyweight Crowns

Joshua Stops Takam In 10th Round To Retain Heavyweight Crowns
October 29 09:04 2017 Print This Article

Britain’s Anthony Joshua retained his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles when he stopped bloodied challenger Carlos Takam in the 10th round in Cardiff on Saturday.

Unbeaten champion Joshua opened up a dreadful cut above 36-year-old  Takam’s right eye in the fourth round and although the durable France-based Cameroonian battled on the fight was halted after a series of heavy blows.

It was far from a straightforward night for Joshua in the Principality Stadium, however, as the 28-year-old appeared to suffer a broken nose in the second round after an accidental clash of heads with his shorter and lighter opponent.

Joshua’s victory in his first fight since his epic tussle with Wladimir Klitschko in April took his record to 20-0.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Tijani Babangida Sanctioned By League Management Company

Tijani Babangida Sanctioned By League Management Company

African Women’s Football Finds Inspiration in Samoura’s Rise

African Women’s Football Finds Inspiration in Samoura’s Rise

Rashford, Mata, Martial Fail On Their Big Night To Impress Mourinho

Rashford, Mata, Martial Fail On Their Big Night To Impress Mourinho