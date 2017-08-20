Julian Cadman, Seven, Confirmed As Among 13 Killed In Barcelona Attack

The family of a seven-year-old boy missing since last week’s Barcelona terror attack confirmed on Sunday that he had died and paid tribute to the “energetic, funny and cheeky” schoolboy who always brought “a smile to our faces”.

Julian Cadman, who had dual British-Australian nationality, had been missing since the attack on Thursday. His family confirmed on Sunday that he was among the 13 people killed in Barcelona.

“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us,” they said in a statement issued through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Australia.

“He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.

“We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attack it was unclear what had happened to Julian. On Friday Theresa May, the UK prime minister, said the British government was “urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing, who is a British dual national”.

Reports emerged that he had been separated from his mother, who was badly injured. It is understood that she is in a serious condition in hospital. Family members shared pictures of Julian in an attempt to locate him, while his father and grandmother travelled to Spain from Australia.

The boy’s father, Andrew Cadman, landed on Saturday afternoon to comfort his seriously injured wife, Jumarie, known as Jom. It is understood she was in the area to attend a family wedding when she and her son were struck by the terrorist’s van which killed 13 people and left more than 100 injured.

Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary said: “I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy. The FCO, our Australian colleagues and the Spanish authorities continue to do all we can to support his family at this deeply distressing time.”

Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, had earlier described the family’s ordeal as tragic.

As well as confirming Julian’s death, Catalan police said they had confirmed the identities of a Belgian and Italian victim, but did not name them. At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, with those affected hailing from all over the world.

Twelve of the 14 people killed in the two attacks have been named. DNA tests are being carried out on the remaining two bodies. Once the identities are confirmed, police will inform the courts, then the families and finally the public. Of the injured, 53 are still in hospital, 13 of them in a critical condition.

Citizens of 34 countries were caught up in the atrocities, including England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, France and China.

Authorities have identified victims of the attack in Barcelona as British-Australian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Spanish-Argentine, Canadian, Belgian and American. The victim of the second assault in Cambrils has been identified as a Spanish woman.

