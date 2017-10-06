Kachikwu Meets Buhari, Keeps Mum On $25 Billion NNPC Contracts Allegation Against Baru

Embattled minister of Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachiwu, on Friday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari for an hour and half, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kachikwu, in a leaked memo to President Buhari had accused Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of gross misconducts and alleged fraudulent award of contracts to the tune of $25 billion.

When he emerged from the President’s office after the meeting, the troubled Kachikwu simply told State House correspondents who sought to know what he discussed with the president that he had “no comment” on the grave allegation against Mr. Baru.

A top Presidency source who spoke to our correspondent said Mr. Kachikwu is regretting the memo leak because of the hue and cry and the likely investment backlash on the nation’s economy.

“You know the oil and gas sector is a very sensitive one and little things like what’s happening in the sector can discourage investment inflows into the country. The companies that are in the centre of the controversy would certainly be scared that they may lose out of the deal on the long run,” the source said.

Shortly after Kachikwu’s departure, Mr. Baru walked in the Presidential wing to join President Buhari and other top appointees to observe the Friday Juma’at prayers.