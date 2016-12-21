Kaduna Government Declares 24-hour Curfew In Three LGAs

Kaduna Government Declares 24-hour Curfew In Three LGAs
December 21 21:11 2016 Print This Article

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three local government areas in Kaduna by the State Government.

The affected local government areas are: Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the decision was reached during the State Security Council Meeting.

Aruwan stated that security agencies had been instructed to arrest and prosecute individuals or groups who violated the curfew.

“Furthermore, the security council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, one Aliyu Muhammad, a driver was murdered in Kafanchan, while on Tuesday El-Rufai’s convoy was attacked and the residence of Je’ma local government chairman was torched.

El-Rufai has, however, assured that order would be restored soon.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Gunmen Attack Katsina Villages, Kill 60 People

Military Gets N130bn For Anti-terror Operations

Ondo NULGE Election: Group Threatens To Break Away