Kaduna Government Declares 24-hour Curfew In Three LGAs

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three local government areas in Kaduna by the State Government.

The affected local government areas are: Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the decision was reached during the State Security Council Meeting.

Aruwan stated that security agencies had been instructed to arrest and prosecute individuals or groups who violated the curfew.

“Furthermore, the security council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, one Aliyu Muhammad, a driver was murdered in Kafanchan, while on Tuesday El-Rufai’s convoy was attacked and the residence of Je’ma local government chairman was torched.

El-Rufai has, however, assured that order would be restored soon.