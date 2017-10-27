Kanu: I Don’t Know His Whereabouts – Ikpeazu

The whereabouts of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu remains unknown with the Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu also denying knowing Kanu’s whereabouts.

Kanu was last seen in September after the invasion of hs father’s residence where he was hiding in Umuahia but after the invasion, there had been speculations Kanu had escaped to the United Kingdom.

Governor Ikpeazu denied the whereabouts of Kanu to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after he emerged from a closed door session with the Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Kanu had become subject of public discuss when he failed to appear in court last week and Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe who stood as surety could not ascertain the whereabouts of Kanu.

Ikpeazu, however, while admitting that Kanu was his brother, being an indigene of Abia State, he said the duty of locating him belongs to security agencies, especially in the circumstances that surrounded his disappearance.

He told journalists “Kanu is my brother but he i not in the custody of Abia government. Those who are looking for him may have a better knowledge and have the capacity to determine the location of anyone in Nigeria.

“There are people who are trained to track people and it is their responsibility not mine.”

The governor also spoke on the investment and trade potentials created by his renewed vigour to boost business in the State, pointing out that the shoe and textile industry, which the state is famous for, has already recorded N1.4 billion turnover in the past year.