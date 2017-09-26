Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant – Reports

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, according to Us Weekly and multiple other outlets. She is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Minutes after the pregnancy news surfaced, Tristan tweeted out a possibly telling tweet, sharing a pair of googly eyes with this legion of fans.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016.

In an August interview with You magazine, the E! star shot down engagement rumors, while gushing over the Cleveland Cavaliers center.

She explained, “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way.”

The past week has been chock full of baby news for the first family of reality TV. The pregnancy news comes just days after reports surfaced that Khloe’s 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child.

During her recent interview, Khloe also told You that the duo share a common belief system, which is very important to her.

“Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we’re vocal about God and spirituality,” she said. “A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them.”

On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Khloe admitted the two were most certainly talking about a future that involved having children together. “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she said.

She also joked that her main man would love to have enough kids to start his own basketball team.

Khloe said about the NBA star, “He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely.”

The Good American designer added, “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

The reality star was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, however, the pair split in 2013.

While this will be Khloe’s first child, the hoopster has a 9-month-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe and Tristan have not commented publicly on the reports. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

[E Online]