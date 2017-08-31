Kim Kardashian Says Daughter, North West Would Make A Better President Than Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian is no longer afraid to talk politics.

Covering the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (where she poses in a Cher-inspired photo shoot), Kim opens up about wanting to be more vocal about the issues affecting the U.S. “Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues,” the E! reality star, 36, admits. “You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no fan of President Donald Trump, whom her husband Kanye West met with in New York City last year after the election (to much blowback).

“Anyone can run the U.S. better,” Kim says. “My daughter [North West] would be better.”

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now,” she says. “And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Kim hopes her political comments won’t be taken out of context, as they have been in the past. “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” she says, referring to comments she made during the #BlogHer16 Conference. “But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside…Modern feminists are all the girls around us today. Every time you look on social media and there’s someone standing up for themselves, to me that’s a modern feminist. There’s such an amazing group of girls that empower each other.”

Kim, who doesn’t follow Trump on Twitter but still follows Barack Obama, is fearful for her kids’ futures. “Life scares me, just thinking of all the things that can go wrong,” she confesses. “When you’re a mom you turn into this maniac that just thinks anything and everything can go wrong.”

One of Kim’s worries is how social media will affect North, 4, and Saint West, 20 months, as they both grow up. “It doesn’t seem like the safest place. I have a pretty thick skin. But I feel bad for anyone that gets hate on social media. There’s so much cyber-bullying and negativity in comments to everyone. I think it’s so wrong,” she says. “No matter what you do, you’re so judged and criticized on social media. I hope it changes. I hope people stop being so negative.”

Kim adds, “We can only go further if everyone uplifts each other and supports one another.”

With multiple businesses to run, Kim has a busy schedule—but her children always come first. “When you have kids it keeps you motivated. I want to have something on my own. I feel good when I get up and go to work and am busy all day. That makes me happy. If I just, like, retire, I would definitely be more of a stay at home mom,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, “but I want my kids to have a really strong work ethic and see how motivated mom and dad really are.”

