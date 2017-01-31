Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘So Skinny’ Body While Vacationing in Costa Rica

Vacationing in Costa Rica isn’t stopping Kim Kardashian West from hitting the gym and proudly flaunting her “so skinny” figure while she’s at it.

The reality star took to Snapchat on Monday to share a clip from the gym, where she was working out with sister Khloe.

“Get it Khlo!” she encouraged, before panning to herself in the mirror and admiring what great shape she’s in.

“You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?” said the 36-year-old mother-of-two.

The sisters also hit the gym for an intense session on Saturday morning, during which Kim revealed she works out for “over an hour” every day.

“If I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour,” she shared.

The exercise fanatic later showed off her abs while sporting a tiny white crop top to dinner with her famous family.