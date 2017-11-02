Kogi Agric Boss Assures Of Quick Resolution Of Labour Dispute

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Managing Director, Kogi Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Mr. Oyisi Okatahi has assured that the lingering dispute between the organised labour and the Kogi State Government would soon be over, adding that Kogi is poised to be leading Agriculture in Nigeria.

Okatahi gave the assurance at a one-day training, on electronic agricultural extension programme for ADP workers held in Lokoja, on Wednesday.

He said under the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration, labour leaders and well meaning stakeholders have been engaging in fruitful discussions, adding that significant progress has been made which would soon be made known to the public.

“The Kogi State government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello is compassionate about the plight of the workers and very soon the issue would be resolved” Okatahi said.

He stated further that the governor had a great vision for agriculture in the State and the ADP was privileged to be the implementation arm, saying that the training would be replicated in all the zones across the state.

“The recently signed ethanol project using cassava and sugar cane is so large that farmers from neighbouring states will benefit from it and ADP workers will be in charge of the extension services.

“The technology will be a major tool to be applied by this government in achieving her agricultural revolution goal”, Okatahi said.

He said a project, tagged: “Fair Agric Project” (FAP) would be launched during an agricultural Summit holding between Nov. 20 and 21, 2017.

Recall that labour leaders on Wednesday met with the Chairman of Kogi West New Direction Advisory Committee, Sen. Smart Adeyemi and the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Mr Simon Achuba, with a view to finding a common ground to end the ongoing strike in the state.

The meeting had in attendance, TUC state’s chairman, Mr. Ranti Ojo, the vice chairman of the state NLC and five executives of the labour union.