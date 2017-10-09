Kogi Holds Summit For 100 Journalists, Social Media Activists

The rescheduled Kogi State social media summit has now been fixed for this week between Wednesday 11 and Thursday October, 2017

A terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant Governor Yahaya Bello on New Media, Joel Minister Odaudu, on Sunday in Lokoja, said attendance would be “strictly on invitation”, while gatecrashers would be handed over to the security agencies for proper discipline.

According to him. the summits with the theme: “Improving Government Policies Through Social Media Advocacy”, will have over 100 participants throughout the country including senior journalists and social media influencers.

He said, “Dispatch letters of invitation have been sent to social media influencers in the three senatorial districts in Kogi State and the country at large. The social media influencers would have the policies and objectives of this administration explained carefully to them, with a face – face interaction with his His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday October 12, 2017.

“Arrival of the Social Media Influencers from outside the state would be from Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, there will be tour to the various places this administration has ongoing projects for the Influencers to have first hand information.

“The purpose of this tour is to expose social media influencers who are not domesticated in the state to these sites, so as to build a credential for interaction with His Excellency on Thursday by 10:00 am prompt.

“Other social media influencers living in the state have their own date of arrival communicated to them in their invitation letters, since they are on ground and already a witness to some developments in the State. Moreover, those who do not reside in the state but are well acquainted with developments happening at home also have their dates of arrival communicated to them in their invitation letters.”