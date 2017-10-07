Ladoja Consults Fayose Over PDP Chairmanship

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasheed Ladoja on Saturday met with Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, over the coming election of a national chairman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s national convention later this year.

Our correspondent learnt that the two men, who met at the Governor’s Lodge, discussed how the South-West wing of the party would approach the issue of the national chairmanship of the party during the convention.

Though Fayose has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the presidential election on the platform of the party, some members of the party are still angling to become its national chairman.

While both men did not discloses details of their meeting, Ladoja only took time to respond to other issues.

He said it would be foolhardy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to think it could take over Ekiti State from the PDP come next year.

He also said Fayose has set a great pace for others in the education sector with the great performance of the state’s candidates in NECO and WAEC examinations.

“It is obvious that Governor Fayose is doing well in the state. There are great results coming from the education sector, while a lot infrastructural facilities have been put in place despite the lean resources of the state.

” The APC leaders are only day dreaming if they think that they can take over the state next year. The people will ask them what they did while in power here. Despite the party economic recession in the country, Governor Fayose has done well,” he said.