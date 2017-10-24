Ladoja Joins PDP Chairmanship Race

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has joined the race for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party .

Ladoja who returned to the party a few weeks ago, left the PDP to join Accord about eight years ago .

The constitution of the party stipulates that a member of the party will need to remain a member for two consecutive years before he could contest any elective election .

Ladoja will, therefore, need a waiver from the party’ National Executive Committee before he could be cleared for the contest.

The former governor of Oyo State, was among other chairmanship aspirants who met with the members of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party, led by chairman of the caretaker committee , Senator Ahmed Makarfi, on Tuesday.

Those who were also at the meeting were Chief Bode George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Prof . Taoheed Adedoja, Mr . Jimi Agbaje and Prince Uche Secondus .
Others were Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Chief Gbenga Daniel.

