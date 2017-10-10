Lafarge Africa Tops Price Losers’ Chart As Trading Shed N2.39

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Lafarge Africa on Tuesday topped the price losers’ chart on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the second consecutive day with a loss of N2.39 to close at N54.50 per share.

The company’s stock also recorded the highest price loss on October 9, shedding 42k to close at N56.89 per share at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Further breakdown of the price laggards’ table showed that Nigerian Breweries came second with loss of N1.10 to close at N168.90, while C &I Leasing was down by 18k to close at N1.74 per share.

FBN Holdings shed 6k to close at N6.08, while Diamond Bank declined by 5k to close at N1 per share.

The All-Share Index lost 55.33 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 36,776.60 from 36,831.93 achieved on Monday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N12.678 trillion, shed N19 billion or 0.15 per cent to close at N12.659 trillion.

Conversely, Flour Mills led the price gainers’ table with N1.13 to close at N29 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of 86k to close at N9.32, while PZ Industries gained 50k to close at N23.74 per share.

Cadbury rose by 40k to close at N10.40, while Northern Nigeria Flour Mills grew by 27k to close at N5.77 per share.

Banking stocks remained the most active with Diamond Bank emerging the most active for the day, trading 215.76 million shares worth N215.73 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 15.01 million shares valued at N20.72m, while FCMB Group sold 14.59 million shares worth N15.34 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 13.84 million shares valued at N580.91 million, while Zenith International Bank traded 9.20 million shares worth N232.86 million.

In all, the volume of shares transacted rose by 34.72 per cent as investors exchanged 353.19 million shares valued at N3.26 billion in 4,201 deals.

This was in contrast to 262.17 million shares worth N2.99 billion in 4,283 deals on Monday.