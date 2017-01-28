Lagos, Hub of The Creative Sector – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described Lagos State as the hub of the Creative Sector in Nigeria, hence it has a key role to play in the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy.

Speaking to journalists at the Eko Art Expo in honour of the late Rasheed Gbadamosi in Lagos on Friday evening, the Minister said the Creative Industry, which comprises film, music, all forms of production, fashion, design, etc., is one of the sectors to be leveraged upon in the government’s diversification efforts.

”We need to create jobs, both skilled and semi skilled, formalise all aspects of these industries, make them export products and help promote and participate in infrastructure development that will enhance the sector and people’s lives. We cannot achieve this without Lagos State. With its over 20 million people, Lagos is the home of the Creative Sector,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said a recent study of the Creative Sector in Lagos showed the creative businesses surveyed contributed N2,547,300,490.26 during the reference period, with 61 per cent of the total Gross Value Added (GVA) derived from the Film industry alone, while fashion and music contributed 26 and 13 per cent respectively.

He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, ”we will see an acceleration of these figures,”’ especially because the Governor is providing the enabling environment needed for the Creative Sector to flourish more.

”Enhanced security across the state, the lighting up of Lagos, the modern rail system and the 12-lane Lagos-Badagry Highway are the much-needed ingredients for Lagos to finally seal its place as the hub of Nigeria’s Creative Sector.

”When we consider the work being done to bolster the industries, from re-building the National Museum in Lagos in order to celebrate the culture of preservation and commercialization of Art, the Lagos Fiesta which is seriously promoting the performance of Music, the investment into building Theatres across the State and again helping even the Federal Government to resuscitate our National Theatre which will bolster that whole economy, and also the building of a home for Nollywood and the TV production industries in Epe, the Creative Industry will be given the much-needed wings to finally fly and take their rightful place globally,” the Minister said.

Segun Adeyemi

SA to Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Lagos

28 Jan 2017