Lagos, Ogun PDP Call For Buruji’s Expulsion

Lagos and Ogun state chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu from the party, accusing him of anti-party activities and antics meant to destroy the party.

They stated this in their resolutions in Ado-Ekiti during their meeting with the reconciliation committee set up by the national leadership of the party in the South-West zone chaired by Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meetings, the Zonal Secretary, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, said leaders from the two states endorsed the resolutions.

Among PDP leaders who signed the resolutions were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Chief Joju Fadairo, Alhaji Sikirulahi Olawale among others.

The resolutions read: “After extensive deliberations with the Reconciliation Committee, we, party delegates from Lagos and Ogun States, arrived at the following resolutions:

“1 We have resolved to work together as one united party and to learn from the past mistakes and happenings in the party.

“2 We have resolved that the National Working Committee of our great party should deal and relate with the true leaders of Lagos and Ogun PDP under the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

“3 We also call for the immediate expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu for his anti-party actions and destructive antics in the South-West.”

Speaking during the meetings, Fayose said while the party was interested in reconciliation, those who have gone astray must be repentant first and promise not to go astray again or undermine the progress of the party.

He called on the leaders of the party in both states to give room for genuine repentant dissidents to come back.

The governor added that with unity amongst them, PDP would win subsequent polls in the states.

The Zonal Chairman, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, thanked members for their support and steadfastness during turbulent period the party went through.