Lagos PDP Mourns As Caretaker Chairman Is Buried In Abeokuta

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Chieftains of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed shock by the demise of their Caretaker Chairman , Chief Babatunde Solanke who died on Saturday.

This is coming as the remains of the deceased have been interred in his Abeokuta hometown on Sunday according to Muslims’ rites of passage.

Appointed the caretaker chairman in August following the dissolution of the state executive.

Reacting to the death, a former factional Chairman of the party, Mr Moshood Salvador, said that he was devastated by Solanke’s sudden demise.

He said that the deceased sent him a text message at 3.00p.m. on a scheduled meeting for Saturday evening.

Salvador described the late Solako as “a complete gentleman who was trying his best to unite everyone ahead of the congress. He is a peacemaker and a friend of all. This a great loss for the PDP family. It is so sad that we have lost him. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and the fortitude for the family to bear the loss”.

Another former factional Chairman of Lagos PDP, Mr Segun Adewale, desribed the death as sad.

Head of Publicity of the caretaker committee, Mr Femi Careena, said that Solanke’s death was an unpleasant surprise, saying the deceased died on duty for the progress of the party.

Careena said that all activities concerning the congress would be suspended for a week to honour Solanke.

In his reaction,a former Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, said that Solanke was committed to midwifing a progressive PDP in the state.

He said that the deceased was always responsive and desirous that things should be done properly.

“He was a true politician with zeal to reconcile. I pray Lagos would get somebody like him to conclude the caretaker chairmanship,” he said.

” Politicians should learn to be simple and take quest for offices very selfless. I pray that the Lord will bless his soul and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.