LASU Sacks ASUU Branch Chairman, Deputy, Others For Misconduct

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the dismissal of 17 academic and non-academic staff.

According to a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, those affected by the action include the chairman and vice-chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.

The Chairman and Vice-Chairman are Dr Isaac Oyewunmi and Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.

The spokesman of the institution, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said in the statement on Friday that the institution also dismissed two non-academic members of staff and demoted two others.

Adekoya said that the decision to dismiss the workers was taken at the 115th Governing Council Meeting of the university, which held on Thursday.

“Pursuant thereto, the Governing Council with immediate effect dismissed 15 members of the academic staff, two members of non-academic staff, and sanctioned two others for different acts of misconduct,” Adekiya said.

According to him, Oyewunmi was dismissed for demanding N50, 000 from students while Adeyemi-Suenu was sacked for “unilaterally’’ altering ‘’the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate’’.

Adekoya said the council established that Oyewunmi demanded N50, 000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich programme to process their results.

He said the council found Oyewunmi culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties and consequently dismissed him from the service of the university.

Adekoya said the university established that Adeyemi-Suenu unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session.

“He changed their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing. He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the departmental decision.

“Dr Adeyemi-Suenu also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two students in an examination which they were absent.

“This is tantamount to manipulation of students results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff and therefore dismissed from the service of the university,’’ he said.

He listed others dismissed for various financial and academic misconducts to include Mr Olatoye Raji, Dr Olugbenro Odofin, Dr Adebowale Ademeso, Dr John Adeogun, Dr Scholastica Udegbe and Dr Olufemi Soyeju.

Also dismissed were Dr Olawale Raimi, Mr Ademola Adesina, Dr Shamisudeen Badmus, Dr Christiana Obagbuwa, Dr Emmanuel Asapo, Mr Lateef Salami, Olubukola Oyeniya and Dr Fatimat Bakare.