Legendary Nigerian Footballer Nwankwo Kanu Launches N1 Billion Jackpot Lotto To Support Kanu Heart Foundation

LAGOS, Nigeria, October 16, 2017/ — Legendary Nigerian footballer and philanthropist, Nwankwo Kanu, is launching the biggest lotto in Africa to raise funds for the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) (www.KanuHeartFoundationNg.com) and help build a specialist cardiac hospital in Abuja.

The KHF lotto offers a jackpot starting at N1 billion and will be run in conjunction with AfroMillonsLotto (www.AfroMillionsLotto.com). It offers twice-weekly draws with bigger jackpots than all the lotteries in Nigeria combined, as well as being the largest jackpot anywhere in Africa. Twenty percent of every ticket sold will go directly to KHF to help it continue its work ensuring underprivileged children across Africa with heart problems get the treatment they need.

Since its launch in 2000, KHF has helped not just people in Nigeria, but also paid for 538 children to be treated at facilities throughout the world. Commenting on the lotto initiative, Kanu said:

“We are excited to launch this major fund-raising initiative for the Kanu Heart Foundation and hope people support it by buying tickets, helping us to build a new heart hospital for Nigeria.”

“Not only could people change their own life with the potential to win the jackpot of over N1 billion, they can help to change the lives of other people by supporting our Foundation”.

The first KHF.AfroMillionsLotto.com draw takes place on Wednesday 18th October and the website also offers nine, ‘Candy Crush’ style, Instant Win games, which can be played for fun or to win cash prizes of up to N12 million. If there isn’t a jackpot winner, the prize money rolls over, increasing by N100 million with each draw until it reaches a maximum of over N2 billion.

If you’d like to support KHF, visit www.KHF.AfroMillionsLotto.com and give yourself the chance to win a life-changing prize whilst supporting a worthy cause at the same time.

Editor’s Notes:

How the Kanu Heart Foundation lotto works?

After selecting setting up an account at KHF.AfroMillionsLotto.com anyone over the age of 18 can deposit money using their credit or debit card or e-wallet.

You then choose a line of six numbers ranging from 1 – 49 and an additional bonus number between 0 – 9 before buying a ticket costing 0.60 Euros (€) (approx. N250). The winning numbers are based on the twice-weekly German National Lottery draw, which can be viewed live on German television on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Jackpots and prizes will be displayed at KHF.AfroMillionsLotto.com together with the prizes for correctly predicting 6, 5, 4, 3 and 2 matching numbers. The minimum jackpot starts at 2,500,000 Euros (€) (more that N1 billion) and rolls over by 250,000 Euros (€) each time it’s not won until it reaches a maximum of 5,000,000 Euros (€).

Why Euros?

The Kanu Heart Foundation AfroMillionsLotto sells tickets and displays jackpots in Euros (€) because it’s the currency of choice for the lottery industry. However, people pay to play in Naira and when they win, they’ll withdraw money in Naira too. By promoting the Kanu Heart Foundation AfroMillionsLotto in Euros (€), we can offer the biggest jackpots in Africa. It’s as simple as that.

