Leicester City Offer ‘unwavering support’ To Manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City have expressed their “unwavering support” for Claudio Ranieri, in a vote of confidence to the manager following a poor run of results in the Premier League.

The Italian guided Leicester to the league title last season but the reigning champions have not won in the league this year and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.

“In light of recent speculation, Leicester City football club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager, Claudio Ranieri,” a statement, handed out to journalists at Ranieri’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday, read.

“While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

“The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”

Leicester lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United on Sunday, their fourth straight league defeat and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after criticised his team’s “unacceptable” performance.

“We are a group of players low on confidence but not low on fight,” Schmeichel said. “It is not a comfortable situation. It has been terrible, embarrassing.

“It is time for each one of us – from the top to the bottom of this club – to stand up and be counted. If we don’t, we will be relegated.”

Leicester face Derby County on Wednesday evening in a FA Cup fourth-round replay. After that, they travel to Swansea City in the league and then to Spain for their Champions League last 16 first leg match against Sevilla.

[Guardian UK]