Let’s work For Peace, Unity Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells PDP, APC Executives

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday met with executive members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), asking them to continue praying for peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

In a brief address at the State House, on Friday, he said the meeting transcend party line and urged all to work for the unity of Nigeria.

“It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy,” President Buhari told the party leaders.

The President added that “multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government,” adding that “opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.”

While appreciating the attendance of the members, Buhari said: “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.”

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery,” he said.