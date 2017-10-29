LG Election: ENSIEC Ready For Nov. 4 Election – Chairman

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) says it is set for the Nov. 4 local government election in the state and will use true and certified Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register for the exercise.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu (SAN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Sunday.

He said ENSIEC had fixed the election for Nov. 4, adding that the exercise would take place simultaneously in the 17 council areas and 261 political wards, for the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Ajogwu, who said that the commission would not use card readers in the election, assured that it was fully prepared for the exercise.

He also assured that ENSIEC had concluded all arrangements, including training ofn permanent and ad-hoc staff for the election.

According to him, the commission has been interacting with stakeholders in the election with a view to ensuring a hitch-free and successful exercise.

Ajogwu also assured that all materials for the election are ready and secured; adding that the commission would ensure they were deployed in due time on the D-day.

“ENSIEC wants to create a level playing field for all the candidates, irrespective of party affiliation.

“As an unbiased umpire, the commission’s office is always open to receive genuine complaints and make amend, where need be.

“We try as much as possible to carry everyone along, especially our stakeholders.

“However, ENSIEC must stick to its rules and guidelines known to all in order to be fair to all.’’