Madagascar FA Head Ahmad To Challenge Hayatou In CAF Election

Ahmad Ahmad, the head of Madagascar’s FA, says he will challenge long-standing Confederation of African Football (Caf) ruler Issa Hayatou in March’s presidential elections.

Ahmad, a member of the Caf Executive Committee, is currently in his third period of office with Madagascar.

Hayatou, who has ruled the African game since 1988, is seeking an eighth term.

The 70-year-old was re-elected unopposed during the last Caf presidential elections in 2013.

The Cameroonian had previously stated this term would be his last until a change of regulations altered his stance.

In 2015, Caf voted to change the statutes which previously stopped officials serving past the age of 70.

This paved the way for Hayatou, who turned 70 last year, to stand in the election.

Ahmad has told the BBC that his candidacy has been accepted by Caf, although the African football body has yet to confirm this.

The elections will take place in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as the organisation celebrates its 60th year of existence.

Whoever wins the election will be limited to a maximum of three terms in office after Caf amended its rules last year.

Only members of the organisation’s 15-man executive committee can contest the presidential election.

