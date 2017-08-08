Magu Advocates Anti-Corruption Course In Universities, To Sponsor Researchers

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has advocated for a course focussing specifically on anti-corruption, to be introduced in curriculum of Nigerian universities, and promised to sponsor research work at doctorate level for the next 10 years.

“From January 2018 the EFCC will sponsor up to 20 Ph.D. researchers on any aspect of corruption every year, for the next 10 years,” he said, adding that, “we shall also support the publication of research papers relevant to teaching of anti-corruption courses.”

Magu, who made this known during a visit to the National Universities Commission, NUC headquarters, Abuja, on August 8, 2017, further noted that the educational sector was critical to winning the war against corruption, and reinventing Nigeria’s cherished value systems.

“We believe that university students constitute a strategic target of anti-corruption training and awareness raising activities, as they will become tomorrow’s managers,” he said.

While canvassing for the introduction of an anti-corruption course, focussing on curbing corrupt practices, Magu averred that the EFCC views the NUC as a critical partner in progress, needed “to reach out to all youths” in the country, as part of the anti-graft agency’s strategy.

“The NUC has a vital role to play as it can assist us at the EFCC to extend our anti-corruption message to the universities, and sensitize youths on the ills of corruption, so that they will not be tools in hands of corrupt politicians,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, commended the EFCC boss for the initiative, stressing that “we are where we are today because of corruption, and unless we retrace our steps, and begin to do things right, we may not get to the Promised Land.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of the anti-graft agency in arresting and prosecuting fraudsters operating illegal institutions in the country using same to defraud Nigerians, adding that, “this interaction will go a long way to reposition our country, and the university system”.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

8 August, 2017