Magu Confirmation: Give To Caesar, What is Caesar’s

By Terna Doki

The Holy Scriptures admonishes mankind to “Give to Caesar, what is Caesar’s and to God, what is God’s.” The epigram predicts and explores the tendency of man to unfairly deprive others of their entitlements. Public sentiments and sense of judgment have fingered the Nigerian Senate as somewhat entangled in this Biblical ditty, since its insistence that Mr. Ibrahim Magu be re-nominated by the President for confirmation as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following perceived adverse reports by the DSS against Magu.

Magu has acted EFCC chairmanship for over a year. And in public estimation backed by verifiable evidence, the EFCC Acting boss has reached the zenith of excellence in the performance of the delicate job.

However, the Nigerian Senate led by Senate President Bukola Saraki declined instant confirmation of Magu. It held unto the strings of an alleged implicating security report, purportedly issued by the Department of State Security Service (DSS). Senate’s mouthpiece, Senator Sabi Abdullahi intimated Nigerians that the Senate’s insistence on Magu’s rejection is prompted by the dingy DSS report, which has made him prostrate before integrity test based on its revelations and he is unlikely to effectively anchor the anti-corruption campaigns of the President Buhari’s administration.

But the inability of the Senate to screen Magu rather as nominated by the President induces other inferences rather than the much hyped implicative DSS report. Insightful Nigerians have discovered that the Senate’s action is more of vendetta and selfishness, than a deed for national interest. Magu was not confronted with the allegations on the DSS report, meaning that he was not allowed fair haering.

The President had on June 17, 2016, forwarded Magu’s name for confirmation as substantive EFCC Chair. And for nearly a month, Sen. Saraki suppressed the letter. When he finally read it in plenary, July 14, 2016, the Senate was mum over Magu’s confirmation until December 7, when deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu reluctantly announced his screening, but it never took place for inexplicable reasons, until President Buhari re-sent it; spurring the uproar midwifed by a security report.

But the Senate has betrayed its ulterior motives by stirring the logjam of the refusal to screen and confirm Magu as EFCC boss. Let Nigerians tentatively believe Senators arguments that the DSS report actually caused the damage to Magu’s integrity; but what happened in the first instance they cleverly frustrated his confirmation, when there was no such “damaging” DSS security report on Magu?

In any case, with a “tarnished” integrity, Magu has been able to prove his mettle as an anti-corruption czar since appointed in acting capacity on November 11, 2015. This in itself has dissolved Senate’s position on the issues with his integrity. And so, the Senate must necessarily do the popular bidding of Nigerians by confirming Magu for several reasons.

Firstly; Magu is a pioneering staff of the EFCC, who received years of grooming from the agency’s first chairman, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu to successive ones. He was former Head of the Economic Governance Unit (EGU) of EFCC, solely concerned with investigating senior public officials. This is a sensitive segment of government that sprouts the most dangerous manifestations of corruption in Nigeria. It means Magu has acquired the requisite experience and skills to effectively pilot the affairs of the anti-graft agency in the country.

The success so far recorded by the President Buhari’s administration includes his deafening anti-corruption campaigns, which has witnessed amazing recovery of looted public funds in cash and confiscated properties acquired with illicit wealth. During the submission of the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the National Assembly, Buhari disclosed plans to fund part of the N2.36 trillion deficits in the 2017 budget with the N565 billion recovered loot.

Magu is the shadows behind these successes. Featuring on BBC Hausa Service in London recently, Magu hinted that the EFCC under his watch has recovered more than $3.1 billion looted funds since he mounted the saddle. It is the highest outing of the anti-graft agency since its establishment in 2003 and an attestation of Magu’s sophistry in handling operations of the agency.

Magu is generally perceived as a fearless and courageous police investigator who has posted positive results on high profile cases of corruption. His exhumation of the buried corruption files /cases involving some former governors or Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) accused of looting is ample testimony of his knowledge of the inner workings and politics of the anti-graft agency. A greenhorn on the throne would grope in the dark for a long while before he finds his compass. He has a reputation for impartiality and noisily executes the anti-corruption war.

Again, it is now obvious that some former governors accused of looting their states have mutated into the Senate. And there are also some Senators who have messy shadows in the previous public offices they superintended in the past. They are those in the vanguard of frustrating the confirmation of an uncompromising Magu, an action they perceive tantamount to arming an enemy. The gist about DSS security report is mere camouflage and a trick to protect them against prosecution. They would prefer a bendable EFCC boss who would be susceptible to all manner of influences in compromising the anti-graft campaigns.

Therefore the rejection is not anchored on altruistic reasons and the Senators should not be allowed to twist Nigerians mindlessly. What else, with emerging evidence faulting various aspects of the issues raised in the DSS report? Besides, some of the accusations on Magu like living a “flamboyant life-style” and affinity with an indicted Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (rtd) resents evidential proof and smacks of gossips in a marketplace.

So, Nigerians’ want Magu because of his exceptional performance and he looks poised to “ginger up the anti-corruption campaign, “like he promised Nigerians in November 2015. It is in the interest of the Senators to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God, what is God’s.