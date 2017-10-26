Maina Saga: PDP/Presidency Trade Words

The scandal thrown up by the reinstatement and sack of Abdulrasheed Maina has pitched the Presidency with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP ) with the latter accusing the Presidency of absurdity in blaming PDP for the mess.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu Garba had blamed the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for being responsible for the return of Maina to the civil service.

The PDP, however, through its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the claim of Garba was nothing “but height of absurdity “.

Adeyeye said “the shenanigans surrounding the return of Maina who was under investigation and sacked by the previous administration of PDP is an issue Nigerians are privy to and even Maina’s immediate family have come out openly with their position that President Buhari was responsible for his return.

“May we therefore remind Garba Shehu in case he has forgotten that the current administration is that of the APC and not PDP, so we wonder how PDP will be responsible for the mess created by President Buhari and his cabals.

“We had earlier in our response on this matter advised the government to properly investigate those responsible for this mess and bring them to justice and we still stand on that, because Nigerians are tired of excuses and blame game.

“We reiterate that the body language of this APC government in the fight against corruption is mere propaganda and road-show. The idea of blaming every misdemeanor on previous administration is symptomatic of failure to deliver on promises and its time Garba Shehu and his likes resigns if they have nothing more to contribute in government”.

The party, then urged the APC led government “to re-evaluate the inclusion of the likes of Garba Shehu in the administration. A man who is fixated on blaming each and every mistake of this government on the PDP has certainly run out of ideas, and must even have lost the capacity for rational thinking.

“We wonder the damage he may be causing to this country with his continuous stay as an Assistant to the President”.