Makarfi Storms Ibadan To Woo Ladoja, Akala, Others Back To PDP

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Interim National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has embarked on a spirited visit to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to woo some former top members back to the party.

Makarfi who personally led the delegation, arrived Alakia Airport, in Ibadan at about 12pm from where he went straight to the residence of a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Though the details of the meeting between the two parties are yet to be obtained as at the time of filing this reports, the team is also expected to visit other important political figures in the state such as another former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, Chief Micheal Koleoso, Chief Yekini Adeojo and Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa.

While receiving his august guests who came to his GRA residence, Ladoja requested amnesty from the PDP team as a precondition for his eventual return to the party.

Makarfi replied saying: “politics is dynamic. The convention we planned, there is going to be constitution amendment to address the issue of internal democracy. Only last week, during the primary of our party in Anambra, we granted waiver to a gubernatorial aspirant. These issues you have raised”.

“You have not committed any offence to get amnesty. We want to integrate you back. It is better they get integrated under our leadership before the convention. The earlier the better”, he said.