Malami Meets Buhari Over Maina

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, will meet President Muhammad Buhari, today (Thursday), to explain his role in the controversial reinstatement into service of fugitive Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

A top Presidential source told Frontiersnews, on Thursday that Malami was summoned by President Buhari, to explain what he knows about the embarrassing recall of Maina, who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for monumental fraud in the pension scheme.

Malami was alleged to have bypassed the Head of Service of the Federation and used the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission to reinstate Maina

Mr. Maina, who is still wanted for alleged N2 billion fraud by the EFCC fraud by the anti-graft agency, EFCC,

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting will hold shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a statement, on Monday, ordered the “immediate disengagement” of Mr. Maina from the civil service” and also “demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior”.