Man, 28, Gets Six Strokes Of Cane For Stealing Ladder

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Yunisa, be given six strokes of cane for stealing a ladder.

Yunisa, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, told the convict that he mitigated the sentence because he pleaded for leniency.

Sadiq said the court might not be lenient with him the next time he appeared.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Florence Avhioboh, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 12.

She said the theft was reported at Karmo Police Station by Jacob Friday of Mararaba area in Nasarawa State.

She added that the convict, who was found with the ladder at Dape village, Abuja, could not give satisfactory explanation on how he got it.

Avhioboh said Yunisa had confessed that he stole the ladder at a building under construction in Abuja, an offence against Section 288 of the Penal Code.