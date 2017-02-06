Manchester City Returns To Winning Ways As it Beats Swansea In Sunday EPL Encounter

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City moved up to third in the Premier League by overcoming a battling Swansea City in injury time at Etihad Stadium.

Jesus had an immediate impact in front of his home crowd, using his natural pace to dart forward and put his side in front with a tap past Lukasz Fabianski.

The hosts dominated the first half, but the visitors had the better of the second half, taking advantage of Manchester City’s lack of intensity as Gylfi Sigurdsson picked up Luciano Narsingh’s cross and steered the ball beyond a diving Willy Caballero.

However, the goal spurred the home side on. They picked up the pace again and Jesus was on hand to slide home a winner after his header was parried by Fabianski.

Pep Guardiola has made 80 changes to his starting line-up this season, 15 more than any other Premier League manager, and he opted to keep Jesus up front in place of Sergio Aguero.

For all Swansea’s recent improvement, they could not match City’s pace in the first half. The hosts swamped Swansea’s defence and created space, passing with a fluency that has not always been evident this season.

Jesus, City’s £27m Brazilian signing, showed little sign of fatigue as he made his third appearance in seven days. He was on the move from the opening minutes of the game, his first shot flying over the bar, and his quick movement allowed him to tap the ball beyond Fabianski.

The challenge for Guardiola’s side now is to maintain that level of intensity. When it dipped, City looked vulnerable in defence and their slick passing was lost as Swansea pressed forward.

It showed why they have not kept a clean sheet at home in the Premier League since their 1-0 win over Watford in December.

The frenetic final few minutes, which saw the hosts finally react after going a goal behind, forced them to up the pace back to their original level.

But those dips in concentration are a worrying sign for Guardiola.

After initially winning just three of their first 19 top-flight games this season, the Swans arrived at Etihad Stadium having won three of their last four games, and with an increased confidence under new manager Paul Clement.

They were overwhelmed by the home side for the first 45 minutes but Clement’s consistency with his squad, starting the game with an unchanged side for the third time before boosting them with shrewd substitutions in the second half, turned the tables for Swansea.

At one point, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had made more passes than any other Swansea player, and they did not have a single shot in the first half. But when Swansea pressed forward, it was Guardiola’s side who were forced onto the back foot.

Swansea found a fluency with their passing and defender Alfie Mawson, who worked hard in the first half to deny the home side, picked up the pace to twice outfox City’s defence. The equaliser felt inevitable, with Sigurdsson moving his feet well to pick up Narsingh’s cross.

If Swansea could have found an extra gear in the closing minutes they might have been able to hold on and secure a point. However, Manchester City’s final burst of pace, and the scramble in front of the goal that led to Jesus’ winner, showed that the visitors still have some work to do in defence.

