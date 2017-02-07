Manchester City Says No Plans To Sell Aguero

Manchester City have no intention of selling Sergio Aguero this summer, despite the striker being left out of the team for the past two matches.

The 28-year-old signed a contract extension earlier this season, meaning he has three years left on his deal.

After coming off the bench in City’s 2-1 win over Swansea, Aguero said: “I want to stay, of course.

“In these [next] three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not.”

Despite Aguero expecting a decision to be made in the summer, senior City figures indicated on Sunday that they do not expect to sell the player.

The Argentina forward came on for the final seven minutes as City secured a dramatic win over Swansea thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time winner, the second of the game for the Brazilian, who has taken Aguero’s place in the starting XI.

Aguero is City’s top scorer this season with 18, 11 more than Raheem Sterling, who is next on the list.

He is third on City’s all-time scoring chart with 154 and was the Premier League’s Golden Boot winner in 2014-15. He was also City’s leading scorer in their 2011-12 title-winning campaign, when he netted the famous injury-time winner in the final game of the season against Queens Park Rangers.

However, he was left out of a key Champions League qualifier against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on 19 October, which led to reports he is not in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans.

“In three years my contract is up. That’s why I say I’m happy at the club,” said Aguero.

“When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team. Then we’ll see what happens with my future.”

Guardiola said Aguero remains “one of the most important players in our squad” and will “play a lot of games” between now and the end of the season.

But Jesus, 19, has impressed his manager, scoring three goals in three starts since joining from Palmeiras, and the Catalan suggested he would not be left out of the team as long as he continues his scoring form.

Guardiola said Aguero’s reaction to being omitted was “perfect”, adding: “It must not be easy. I understand that.”

City’s next three matches are in different competitions, at Bournemouth in the Premier League on 13 February, Huddersfield in the FA Cup on 18 February before they entertain Monaco in the Champions League last-16 first leg on 21 February.